Something to Smile About

In these current challenging times, it is sometimes painstakingly difficult to find a reason to smile. Yet, in truth, you really don’t need to look far. It is actually the simplest things that bring us the most joy. U.K. healthcare group Bupa sponsored a survey that asked 2,000 people what brought them happiness. Below are the top 21 feel-good results. How many do you agree with?

1. Sleeping in a freshly made bed

2. Feeling the sun on your face

3. People saying “thank you” or a random act of kindness from a stranger

4. Finding money in unexpected places

5. Having time to myself

6. Laughing so hard it hurts

7. Snuggling on the sofa with a loved one

8. Freshly made bread

9. Doing something for others

10. The clean feeling after a shower

11. When your favorite song comes on the radio

12. Finding a bargain in the sales

13. Listening to the rainfall/thunderstorms when you’re inside

14. Freshly brewed tea/coffee

15. The thrill of personal achievement

16. Having a long, hot bath

17. Seeing a fresh coating of snow

18. Freshly cut grass

19. Chocolate melting in your mouth

20. Doing something active outdoors (e.g. bike ride, run, country walk)

21. Smell of bacon cooking in the morning