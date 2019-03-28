Seton Center’s 50th Anniversary

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Seton Center. What began as a day care center to meet the needs of local preschool children and their families has grown into a community landmark, a place of “Hope in the Valley” for our neighbors who aren’t simply looking for a handout, but are seeking a way to improve their lives.

To celebrate this legacy, Seton Center is hosting a “Welcome Home to Seton Center” party on May 4, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. on the grounds of the new building at 226 E. Lincoln Avenue in Emmitsburg. It’s an opportunity to reconnect with old friends and see what a difference fifty years can make! This is a free event, with games and activities for children and adults, raffles, door prizes, and light refreshments.

It all started in 1969, when a small band of mothers advocated for a safe place to send their preschool-aged children, where they would be nurtured and given the opportunity to learn about God and caring for one another in the community. The Daughters of Charity answered the call. Over the years, the center grew to accommodate a thrift store and outreach office. While the “Blue School” ceased operations in 2013, having finished its faithful service, the programs established to meet the changing needs of Northern Frederick County community continue.

Come back and see that while some things may have changed—most notably, Seton Center’s new location—the most important thing hasn’t: the mission to work with its neighbors to build a hopeful future in the spirit of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton and Saint Vincent de Paul. Get information on the various programs offered by Seton Center, such as free Build Your Resources seminars, which give important tips like buying a car without getting ripped off, starting a savings plan, and caring for your mental health.

During the reunion party, the Seton Family Store will be open until 3:00 p.m. Browse the current selection of quality items and see how the support of the Family Store helps the outreach programs operate. Seton Center relies on the generosity of donors and funds from the store to continue helping our neighbors in need.

Seton Center has sustained for the past fifty years because of volunteers, clients, donors, and staff. It’s because of the determination of mothers like Cheryl Bushman, Nancy Cool, Elise May, and Marlene Springer that Seton Center got its start, and it’s the dedication of people like the Daughters of Charity who keep it going.

Please join in celebrating the past fifty years, and come be part of the next fifty.

Seton Center’s new location at 226 E. Lincoln Avenue in Emmitsburg.