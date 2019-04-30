Rutter’s Coming to Emmitsburg

James Rada, Jr.

Rutter’s opened its first Maryland convenience store/gasoline station in Walkersville in February, and now work has started on an Emmitsburg location.

Emmitsburg Town Planner Zach Gulden told the commissioners during their April meeting that Rutter’s plans to build an 8,380-square-foot store at the southeast corner of MD 140 and US 15. It will be the opposite side of US 15 from Emmitsburg on a portion of the town-owned land there. The proposed location will include 7 gasoline stations, 5 diesel fuel stations, a truck scale, 28 short-term tractor-trailer parking spots, and 59 passenger vehicle spots.

The store will also include some green techniques Mayor Don Briggs suggested. These include electric-vehicle stations and tree islands.

“They’re getting ready. I’m sure they’re out there surveying,” Gulden replied when asked about the trailer on the site.

The Emmitsburg Rutter’s is one of seven that the Pennsylvania-based company has planned for Maryland so far. The state marks the third where the 73-store chain is located. (The other two states are Pennsylvania and West Virginia.)

“Maryland is a natural progression for us in our growth plans. Actually, the Pennsylvania Maryland line is a mere 19 miles from our corporate office,” said Scott Hartman, president and CEO of Rutter’s, when speaking about the opening of the Walkersville location.

With truck facilities planned, the proposed location will be convenient to traffic traveling along US 15. Rutter’s also serves food, such as chicken pot pie and BBQ beef short ribs, and the stores are open 24/7.

Based on the size and employment at the Walkersville location, the new Emmitsburg store should bring at least 50 new jobs to the area.

The store is still in the planning stage, and the planning commission and town commissioners have not yet approved the plans.