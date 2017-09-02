Mark your calendars for the Rocky Ridge Volunteer Fire Company’s Sportsman’s Bingo, to be held on Saturday, September 30, 2017. Doors will open at 4:00 p.m., with Bingo starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $40.00 each (meal included). Bingo will also feature door prizes, gun jars, 50/50, and more. View the advertisement on page 13 for more information.