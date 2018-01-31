Rocky Ridge Volunteer Fire Company’s Country Butchering

On Saturday, February 17, 2018, the Rocky Ridge Volunteer Fire Company will hold its Country Butchering, from 6:00-10:00 a.m. Orders must be placed before February 10. A pancake breakfast will be served at 6:00 a.m. in the activity building. View the advertisement on page 6 for more details and contact information.

