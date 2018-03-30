Rocky Ridge 4H Club Has Seen a Busy Start to 2018

Submitted by Natalie Bentz, Rocky Ridge Club Reporter

During the month of February, the Rocky Ridge 4-H Club participated in many activities.

On February 11, the Rocky Ridge 4-H Club met at the Thurmont Pizza Hut to travel together to Sky Zone Trampoline Park, located in Hagerstown. When everyone was ready, we put on our special, nonskid sky socks. Kids, and some brave parents, jumped on trampolines, played dodge ball, climbed the rock wall, and jumped in the foam pit for two hours. After leaving Sky Zone—tired and sweaty—we met back at the Thurmont Pizza Hut for a pizza party. Everyone had a great time!

On Monday, February 12, the Rocky Ridge 4-H club met at the Frederick Mall to kick off Ag Week. Monday night’s activity consisted of a hand cranked ice cream making competition. The Rocky Ridge 4-H Club made mint chocolate chip ice cream and orange dreamsicle ice cream. Even though our club did not win, we all had a good time and the ice cream was delicious. Congratulations to all the teams that placed.

The community service for the month of February was to do a good deed for someone. Every member in the club participated by doing nice things for parents, friends, neighbors, and even strangers. Good deeds consisted of: holding the door for the person behind you, helping friends with homework, helping parents with chores, putting away grocery carts for the elderly, picking up trash, donating time or money to a good cause, and/or helping a teacher. “Be kind, help our fellow community members to make a better place.”



Members of the Rocky Ridge 4H Club.