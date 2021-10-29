“Reconnect With Friends” Held at Gambrill Park Tea Room

Pictured from left are: (front row) Mel Poole, Mary Miller, Amy Whitney, Sally Fulmer; (back row) Stuart Frazier, James Baker, Rick Canter, and Chris Trone. Not shown: Roberto Juarez, Dave Vogel, Matthew Lindbergdashwork, Michele Maze.

The Friends of Cunningham Falls and Gambrill State Parks held a “Reconnect With Friends” event at the Gambrill Park Tea Room on Sunday, October 3, 2021. The event was open to members, partners, and sponsors of the Friends.

The mission of the Friends is to support and enhance the programs and recreational offerings of Maryland’s Cunningham Falls and Gambrill State Parks through charitable contributions and in-kind donations. To become a member or sponsor, visit www.cunninghamgambrill.org.

This photo was taken of the Friends Board on the balcony of the Tea Room. The Tea Room, constructed by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s, is a stone structure with a capacity of 55 people and a 60-mile vista. It is often used for weddings. The Tea Room can be reserved in season at www.parkreservations.maryland.gov.