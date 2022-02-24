No Kid Sleeps on the Floor in Our Town!

Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is a 501(C)(3) non-profit that builds twin beds and installs them, FREE of CHARGE, for needy families in Frederick County, Maryland, whose kids (ages 4-17) are sleeping on the floor, a couch, or with their parents or siblings. Beds include NEW everything: frames, mattresses, blankets, sheets, and pillows.

In the last three years, our all-volunteer SHP chapter has delivered 700 beds to 475 families. But there are approximately 1,000 more kids in our county that still have no beds. For more details or to request a bed in Frederick County, go to: https://shpbeds.allegiancetech.com/cgi-bin/qwebcorporate.dll?idx=CCK5H2 or contact Chapter President Lou Stavely at Lou.Stavely@shpbeds.org