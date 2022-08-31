New You in 2022

BY Terry Pryor, Writer, Poet, Life Coach, and Student of the Mind

Note: This is the seventh month of action described in a series of motivational articles. Take some time each month to complete these action items, and you’ll see a “New You” emerge. Enjoy!

My Little House

Let me tell you a personal story, one that helped to change my thinking forever. I had just come out of a divorce. I had no money and a whole lot of debt. I was working four jobs and was exhausted on every level. I had to find a place to live, and I wanted that place to be a safe and secure haven for me to begin to rebuild my life. I wanted a house, not an apartment, and I wanted a quiet place in the country. For weeks, I looked at the rental section of the newspaper, but nothing appeared.

One day, I decided to look at the “Houses For Sale” section. My thought was to see if I could find a realtor who might know of a house that was not selling. Perhaps, the owners would want to rent while waiting for a buyer. I chose a name at random and called. I explained my desire to find a house in the country to rent. Immediately, the realtor gave me directions to a small, completely renovated, adorable home on a secluded country road. As I peeked in the windows, a feeling came over me that was as real as the house standing there. That feeling was that this house was where I now belonged.

I called the realtor and said that I would appreciate a meeting with the owners. I wanted to see if they would be open to renting with an option to buy. I met with the owners the following day and expressed my interest in renting. They said they would think about it.

Over the next few days, all I did was imagine that little house as mine. I saw myself moving my furniture in; I saw myself arranging it all just perfectly. I could taste the food I would prepare in my kitchen. I saw myself coming home from work every day and pulling into the garage. I saw myself walking my dog down that pretty country road. I virtually lived there. Every waking minute, I felt that the house was mine and that it was already my reality. I saw my first winter there and felt how snug and safe I would be. I felt the love that sharing my first meal with friends would bring to my heart and how we would sit around my table, laughing and enjoying the food and each other’s company.

The realtor called. The owners decided that renting just wasn’t what they had in mind. I was stunned at first, but I had recently discovered and had begun to read books on the power of thought. Napoleon Hill’s Think and Grow Rich was on my nightstand. What did I have to lose? I knew from my reading that I could become sad and dejected at the news the realtor had given me, or I could believe what I knew to be true: that house was mine! I knew that I belonged there.

Two weeks later, the realtor stopped by. He asked if I was still interested in renting a house in the country. I said that I was. With a twinkle in his eyes that I will never forget, he told me that the owners of that little house had discussed my renting it further. They had noticed how much I loved the house and decided that rather than selling it to someone who might not appreciate all the work they had done renovating it, they would rent it to me.

I knew that the power of my thoughts had created the outcome. I also knew that never again would I allow my mind to focus on anything other than the perfect outcome for me, for what we focus on is what we get. The subconscious, that rich and fertile soil, does not have any opinion of right or wrong, perfect or imperfect, positive or negative. It doesn’t have any opinions. It doesn’t argue with you. It only acts upon the thoughts it receives and will respond to whatever you consistently and passionately think of, and it always answers, “Your wish is my command!”

Thoughts Really Are Things

You are responsible for the experiences in your life. I know this may be hard to accept, but once you realize that what you experience in life is due to the thoughts you think, and consequently, the choices you make, you’ll be amazed and grateful at the power you have over your path.

Watch your thoughts and be aware of what you are thinking. Thoughts are energy—as everything is—and will attract the very things you want and don’t want. When your thoughts are consistently focused on something, you add more and more energy to that thought. If you are fearful of not having a job, and every day you think more and more fearful thoughts about what not having a job means, more and more fearful thoughts will come back to you. If, on the other hand, you think of how you are going to happily live once you have acquired that perfect job, or new home, or a complete life re-do, then the focus of this positive energy will bring you more positive thoughts. It really is this easy. Thoughts are things, and it is very important to choose those that are good and positive.

One of the keys to a successful life is to incorporate play into it. All work and no play makes us unbalanced. It also creates a very one-dimensional perspective. We should strive to be multi-faceted; more like a prism absorbing light and sending it back out into the world than like a sheet of glass that is transparent and easily seen through.

Having a fun side to our lives allows joy to enter our relationships, and especially our relationship with ourselves. After all, we spend 24/7 with ourselves. If we aren’t having a good time with ourselves, no one else will either. This month, allow the playful part of you to take over.