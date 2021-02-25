New Grooming Services Available at Catoctin Vet Clinic

The Catoctin Veterinary Clinic in Thurmont now offers dog grooming services at the clinic. Michele Miller is experienced with all breeds, large and small, including poodles and terriers. She brings 30 years of grooming experience to the clinic.

Customers may call the clinic at 301-271-0156 to set an appointment. Appointments are scheduled Mondays through Saturdays at 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., or 10:30 a.m. Appointments for smaller pets take approximately one hour, while bigger dogs usually take two hours.

Catoctin Veterinary Clinic is located at 4 Paws Place in Thurmont near Catoctin High School. See the advertisement in this edition for more information.

Michele Miller is shown grooming with Olivia.