New Frederick Health Facility in Emmitsburg Now Open

James Rada, Jr.

The new Frederick Health facility at Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg celebrated the completion of the facility on August 16, 2022, and opened its doors to patients on August 19. Mount students and Northern Frederick County residents now have access to healthcare and services that they previously had to travel to Frederick, Waynesboro, or Gettysburg to receive.

The new state-of-the-art healthcare facility was built on land donated by Mount St. Mary’s University and will provide urgent care, student-health services, primary care, physical therapy and sports rehab, and lab and imaging services to area residents, Mount students, and Mount faculty.

The building will be staffed by an urgent care doctor, a primary care doctor, physician’s assistants, and nurse practitioners.

The building, which had no equipment inside yet, still had that “new building smell” at the ribbon cutting. It features waiting areas for both sick and healthy patients, lots of examining rooms, offices, and procedure rooms. A lot of thought went into the features, such as sliding “barn-style” doors in the physical therapy rooms because those patients are often in wheelchairs or walkers. This can make it difficult for them to use regular doors.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Tom Kleinhanzl, president and CEO of Frederick Health, said, “In a few short months, look what we’ve done together.”

Although the idea of having a Frederick Health facility in the northern end of the county has been talked about for years, ground wasn’t broken until October 2021. Then, despite supply-chain issues, the construction was complete in less than a year.

“This location will bring award-winning care to residents of the northern part of Frederick County as well as the students and staff at the Mount. We thank Mount St. Mary’s University for their cooperation and commitment to improving our community,” Kleinhanzl said in a statement.

Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner called the facility a great example of collaboration, a big idea, and big vision. She said it would “bring healthcare to people where they are and where they need it.”

This facility will offer a wide range of healthcare services, focusing on prevention, treatment, and the overall wellness of the community. It is the 23rd location in the Frederick Health network.

As part of their agreement, Mount St. Mary’s University graciously donated the land upon which the facility was constructed. This facility, which is operated by Frederick Health, will also serve as the university’s new student health center.

“Mount St. Mary’s University is proud to now have state-of-the-art student health care on campus and grateful for our partnership with Frederick Health, the area’s leading healthcare provider,” Timothy E. Trainor, Ph.D., president of Mount St. Mary’s University, said in a statement. “As we have watched the rapid construction of Frederick Health Emmitsburg, anticipation has been building for the fulfillment of our joint commitment to enhanced health and wellness services for students and the local community.”

Frederick Health Emmitsburg is located at 16403 Old Emmitsburg Road, across from the Mount Public Safety Building.

The hours for urgent care are Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Outpatient services are available Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tom Kleinhanzl, president and CEO of Frederick Health, and Tim Trainor, president of Mount St. Mary’s University shake hands to officially open the new Frederick Health Center in Emmitsburg.

One of the patient exam rooms in the new Frederick Health Emmitsburg facility.