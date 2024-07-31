New Farm Store Brings Local Meats and More to Fairfield

Alisha Yocum

Raven Rock Livestock recently opened at the corner of Rt. 16 and Harbaugh Valley Rd in Fairfield, Pennsylvania. The Zeller Brothers, Tyler and Andrew, and their families, recently started the new venture together after purchasing the farm from their grandparents in 2017. As kids, the two spent many hours helping their grandparents around the farm and learning along the way. The families carried on what their grandparents had first started many years ago, which was selling beef and pork that they raised on the farm. However, they were looking for a better way to distribute their meats, which is why they decided to open the farm store. Tyler said, “The sausage has been a big hit for us.” The store features a variety of unique sausage flavors, including blueberry, apple, peppers and onions, and sweet Italian, to name a few.

The farm store also collaborates with other local farms to bring customers a variety of local products, including milk and cheeses, in a variety of flavors; eggs; honey; and fresh-cut flowers.

When pulling up to the store, you will also notice gates, round pens, feeders, and other farm equipment for sale. “Our goal is to become a one-stop shop for all your farm or agricultural needs,” said Tyler. The store is an official Tarter Farm & Ranch equipment retailer. The owners are dedicated to beating the “box store” prices and providing better customer service.

The Zeller family hopes to build community with their new store. Tyler says he wants this to be a place where everyone can come and everyone can feel welcome, and he hopes they will be able to pass along the business to their children one day.

The business is open Thursday and Friday, from 2:00-6:30 p.m., and Saturday, from 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. The store also offers an after-hours bell. If you are driving by and just need a gallon of milk, ring the bell, and someone will come to the store to assist you—a true sign that they are committed to offering the best in customer service.

For more information, visit their website at www.ravenrocklivestock.com or follow their Facebook page.

Co-owner Tyler Zeller and his family recently opened a farm store with his brother, Andrew, in Fairfield, Pennsylvania.

The Zeller sisters pose with their favorite flavors of milk, Cookies and Cream and Strawberry.