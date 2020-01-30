New Dinner Take-Out at Celebrations Catering

Deb Abraham Spalding

Known as a leader in the catering industry, the team at Celebrations Catering in Thurmont recently opened a unique opportunity for locals with dinner take-out, Mondays through Thursdays, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

While quality, never-frozen product has always been the number one focus of Celebrations, they are now beyond excited to finally have the opportunity to open their doors to service the local community!

Celebrations’ Sous Chef Matt Stewart is the talent behind this venture, and he said, “Sales are growing steadily because our customers know our meals are fresh and they’re made from scratch. We peel the potatoes daily, no boxed products here.”

Like an artist immersed in creative paint colors, Stewart creates weekly menus with items as innovative as Bacon Wrapped Pork Tenderloin, or as familiar as Grilled Cheese and Tomato Bisque.

For Valentine’s Day, Chef Matt has created a special menu that is guaranteed to make your romantic dinner extra-memorable! Valentine diners have the flexibility to build their own four-course dinner. This menu is available one day only on Friday, February 14, 2020.

In addition to Chef Matt, the core team at Celebrations Catering includes: Chip and Tammy Coblentz, owners; Amber Edmondson, operations manager; Colin Snyder, executive chef; Nicole Dempsey, event coordinator; and Megan Coblentz, marketing manager.

These folks continue to wow diners in the catering world while expanding to become more accessible with this new local take-out option.

Please note that there is no eat-in dining available at Celebrations, but there is space to walk-in, order, and wait. Use the convenient online order-and-pay system at www.CelebrationsFrederick.com or call 301-271-2220. Don’t forget, customers may order from a complete take-out dinner menu, between the hours of 4:00 and 8:00 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays. Weekly menus are posted on Facebook.

Pick up your orders at 425 N. Church Street in Thurmont.

Keep Celebrations Catering in mind for catering your next special event.

