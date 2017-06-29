Mt. Tabor Church of Rocky Ridge’s Peach Festival

By On · Add Comment · In Around Town

On July 15, 2017, the Mt. Tabor Church of Rocky Ridge’s Peach Festival will be held at the Mt. Tabor Park (home of the BIG slide) in Rocky Ridge. Come out and enjoy home-cooked food, drinks, ice cream and peaches, live music, and more! View the advertisement on page 5 for more information.

Tagged with →  
Share →