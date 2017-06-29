On July 15, 2017, the Mt. Tabor Church of Rocky Ridge’s Peach Festival will be held at the Mt. Tabor Park (home of the BIG slide) in Rocky Ridge. Come out and enjoy home-cooked food, drinks, ice cream and peaches, live music, and more! View the advertisement on page 5 for more information.
