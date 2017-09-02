Mark your calendar for Mountain Fest, October 8-9, 2017, from 8:00-4:00 p.m., at Sabillasville Elementary School. The Car Show will be held on Sunday, from 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Additional vendors are wanted. View the advertisement on page 24 for more details and for contact information if you’re an interested vendor.
