Modified Primary Elections in Maryland

James Rada, Jr.

If you weren’t already aware of it, the closures due to COVID-19 also caused Maryland’s Primary Election to be postponed until June 2.

The State of Maryland is pushing for this election to be primarily conducted via mail. All registered voters should have already received a ballot. If you are registered but did not receive a ballot, it may be because you have changed addresses. The ballot was sent to the address the Board of Elections has on file.

If you need a ballot, you can download it from the Maryland Board of Elections website on the absentee voting page. The ballots must be postmarked by June 2. You can also drop the ballot off at designated locations. For our area, the closest locations are:

• William R Talley Recreation Center, 121 N. Bentz Street, Frederick.

• Frederick County Board of Elections, 340A Montevue Lane, Frederick.

You can also vote in-person on Election Day at the William R. Talley Recreation Center (the closest) from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Social distancing guidelines will be observed at these locations, which could lead to long lines or wait times.

In Frederick County, you will be voting for president, vice-president, congresspeople, state judges, and county board of education members.

You can check to make sure your ballot was counted by visiting www.elections.maryland.gov and clicking “Look up your Voter Info” and following the directions. You can also call 1-800-222-8683 and ask a State Board of Elections representative to check the status of your voted ballot. The information will be posted about 10 days after the election.