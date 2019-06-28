MD 77 (Foxville Road) UPDATE

The State Highway Administration has begun overnight closings and detours on MD 77 (Foxville Road) to repair more than 40 aging culverts.

MD 77, between Pryor Road and Stottlemyer Road, will be closed Sunday nights through Friday mornings, from 7:00 p.m. through 6:00 a.m., until early fall, according to a State Highway Administration (SHA) news release.

Detours will take drivers from MD 77 to US 15 to MD 550 to Foxville Deerfield Road and back to MD 77.

Single lanes will be closed Mondays through Fridays, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The $2.1 million project is expected to be finished by summer 2020.

The road was previously closed for nearly a month in May for culvert work.