Master Class Voice and Singing Class with Sarah Howes

Do you love to sing? Do you miss your “old” singing voice? Sarah Howes, formerly from the Taneytown area, will be teaching a Master Class in voice and singing techniques on Saturday, January 13, 2018, at Apples United Church of Christ in Thurmont.

Two sessions will be offered: one for older voices that may want to recapture some of their singing ability, and a session for younger voices to help maximize their technique and confidence in singing. Each session will be approximately four hours long.

To sign up, email paulamathis1@comcast.net and view the advertisement on page 14 for more information.