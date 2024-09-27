Local Plumber Launches New Company, Bringing 37 Years of Expertise to the Community

After 37 years of experience in the plumbing industry, local resident Mark Hopkins (pictured above), alongside his wife, Kristie, has launched a new business: Mountain View Plumbing LLC.

With a career spanning nearly four decades, Mark has worked throughout Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia, holding a range of plumbing positions, including serving as Master Plumber at Mount Saint Mary’s University for the past eight years.

The decision to start Mountain View Plumbing was motivated by a desire for greater work-life balance.

“For nearly 30 years, I worked for large plumbing companies, which meant long hours on the road, away from my family,” Mark recalls. “Eight years ago, I took a position to be closer to home and spend more time with my daughters. As they’re now older, my wife and I began seriously discussing the idea of starting our own business.”

With family roots in Thurmont, the Hopkins family felt it was the perfect time to serve their local community through Mark’s vast plumbing experience.

From residential plumbing repairs to large-scale commercial and government projects, the company provides reliable service for installations, water treatment, gas line work, and more.

“I have 25 years of experience as a certified water treatment expert, and I’m certified in testing for backflow, gas, and other critical plumbing systems,” Mark explained. “If it’s plumbing, I can help.”

For more information, go to MountainViewPlumbingLLC.com, follow their Facebook page, or call 240-288-7947.