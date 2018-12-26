Local Contractor Recognized by State of Pennsylvania

Fitzgerald’s Heavy Timber, located on Powell Road in Thurmont, received the Pennsylvania Historic Preservation Award for the restoration of Pine Bank Covered Bridge. Fitzgerald’s Heavy Timber is a full-service timber framing specialist, producing elegant, cost-effective building solutions by combining traditional craftsmanship and technical innovation.

Located in Western Pennsylvania, the Pine Bank Covered Bridge was originally constructed in the early 1800s and relocated to Meadowcroft Rock Shelter in the 1960s to become a part of the Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village. The bridge serves as an essential part of their facilities; all visitors navigate through the parking area through the covered bridge. A conservation assessment conducted in 2012 noted numerous significant problems, including structural issues. Work on the bridge began in 2016 to remove deteriorated sections of the truss, splicing in new replacement timber, raising the elevation of the bridge to correct drainage issues, and installing a new standing-seam metal roof that returned the bridge to its original appearance.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Dean Fitzgerald at 301-639-2988 or e-mail deanfitzgerald@heavytimber.net.

Pictured is the restored Pine Bank Covered Bridge at the Dedication Ceremony in 2018.

Courtesy Photo