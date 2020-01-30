Lions Clubs International, World’s Largest Service Club Organization

PDG Susan Bonura, District 22 W

The Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) is the charitable arm of Lions Clubs International, the world’s largest service club organization, with more than 1.4 million men and women members in more than 200 countries and geographical areas worldwide. LCIF helps Lions improve peoples’ lives around the world, from combating vision problems to responding to major catastrophes to providing valuable life skills to youth, and much more.

In 2018, LCIF launched a comprehensive fundraising campaign at the annual Lions Clubs International Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada. The most ambitious fundraising effort in LCIF history, Campaign 100: LCIF Empowering ServiceSM will span three years, with a goal of raising $300 million by June 30, 2021. Campaign 100 will empower Lions to serve 200-plus million people each year.

Campaign 100 will expand Lions’ commitment to communities, with a focus on vision, youth disaster relief, humanitarian causes, diabetes, hunger, childhood cancer, and the environment.

• Vision — LCIF leads the global charge to reduce preventable blindness and visual impairment, to eradicate blindness caused by infectious disease, and to improve the quality of life for those who are blind or visually impaired.

• Youth — LCIF serves youth through inclusive social and recreational opportunities, positive youth development, improved access to quality education, and vital health services.

• Disaster Relief — LCIF engages in disaster relief efforts and prepares for, and responds to, natural disasters whenever and wherever they strike.

• Humanitarian Causes — LCIF sponsors and delivers programs that address the needs of at-risk and vulnerable populations such as the disabled, the elderly, orphans, and others disproportionately impacted by social and economic factors.

• Diabetes — This campaign allows Lions to respond to the global epidemic of diabetes, by increasing public awareness, sponsoring diabetes screenings, emphasizing healthy lifestyles, and other comprehensive health initiatives designed to improve quality of life for those living with this disease.

• Hunger — LCIF works toward a world in which no one goes hungry, expanding resources and infrastructure needed to address food shortages worldwide.

• Childhood Cancer — LCIF helps strengthen medical and social services, increasing the life expectancy of children living with cancer and enhancing the quality of life for them and their families.

• Environment — LCIF protects the environmental health of our global communities, generating long-term, positive ecological impact.

A $100 donation provides immediate relief to four people in the wake of a natural disaster; provides the measles vaccination to 100 children; provides diabetes screenings for 18 at-risk individuals; gives access to clean water for 14 people; feeds 14 disabled, elderly, or low-income people; or, funds two cataract surgeries. One hundred percent of your donation to the Lions Clubs International Foundation goes toward one of the following two global funds: the Empowering Service Fund, supporting all LCIF causes, or the Disaster Relief Fund, reserved for disaster relief. Visit www.lionsclubs.org/en/donate to donate and make a difference in the lives of millions