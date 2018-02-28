Lewistown Volunteer Fire Department Holds Annual Awards Banquet

On Saturday, February 3, 2018, the Lewistown Volunteer Fire Department held its annual awards banquet. The event was held in the Company’s banquet hall in Lewistown. A fun time was had by all, while celebrating the individuals who work so hard and sacrifice so much to best serve the community.

Scott Martin began the banquet by introducing the honored guests. He then reported that, thankfully, no first responders of the Lewistown Volunteer Fire Department had lost their lives. In remembrance of the lives lost in the past, he recited the prayer entitled, “The Call.”

Chief Wayne Wachter, Jr. delivered the Chief’s Report, indicating that the Company ran 593 calls in 2017. Some accomplishments of the year included 24/7 coverage for the ambulance, starting May 13. In July, a LUCAS CPR mannequin was purchased. The LUCAS chest compression system is an external medical device that provides chest compressions during cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Chief Wachter then gave awards for the 2017 Top Fire Responders: Kenny Miller—10th (25 calls); Shawn Wetzel—9th (29 calls); Vince Schrader—8th (32 calls); Mike Stull—7th (58 calls); Steve Stull—6th (60 calls); Frani Wachter—5th (61 calls); Donald Martin—4th (78 calls); Vicky Martin and Beth Wachter—3rd (99 calls); Wayne Stull—2nd (100 calls); and Chief Wayne Wachter, Jr.—1st (102 calls).

The Top Five EMS Responders were: Brianna Wachter—5th (81 calls); Stephanie Wachter—4th (108 calls); Vicky Martin and Wayne Stull—3rd (123 calls); Chief Wayne Wachter, Jr.—2nd (102 calls); and Beth Wachter—1st (132 calls).

Next, Chief Wachter acknowledged the Fire Police: Diana Bryant, Ronnie Myers, Donald ‘Bud” Howerton, Steve Stull, Kenny Miller, and Tom ‘Doc’ Wachter, Sr.

Nicholas Wachter was also presented with an award. During a snowstorm in 2017, there was an ambulance call. It would have been very difficult for the ambulance to get to the hospital during the snow storm. However, Nicholas Walker plowed in front of the ambulance, all the way down Rt. 15, so the ambulance could get to Frederick safely. Chief Wachter ended his address by saying, “I’d like to thank everybody who ran calls last year, and we hope it continues this year. Thank you.”

President Donald Stull was not there to deliver the “President’s Remarks,” due to illness, so Scott Martin stepped up to give the address. Donald Stull will still serve as a director on the board but has stepped down as president. President-to-be Scott Martin presented an award to Lisa Lanham in appreciation of her time given in 2017 towards the training of personnel. He then presented an award to Donald Stull, in appreciation of his time served as president from 2006-2017.

Lastly, he presented a new, very important award. The Saving Our Own Award. “On the morning of April 17, 2017, at 0347 hours, ambulance 229 and medic 30 were dispatched for chest pains to an address that belongs to Donald Stull Sr., president of the Lewistown Fire and Rescue Department. Mr. Stull was found to be suffering a heart attack. Personnel administered emergency aid and loaded Mr. Stull into the ambulance for transport. Mr. Stull died once and was revived in the back of the ambulance before being transported.” The following people received this award: Wayne Wachter Jr., Beth Wachter, Stephanie Wachter, Mike Stull, Vicky Martin, Battalion Chief Grossnickel, and DFRS paramedic Sarah Willis. “Thank you all; you saved one of our own. That plaque will hang in this station so that everybody knows we take care of our own as well. Thank you.”

The banquet ended with Eric Smuthers of the Frederick County Fire and Rescue Association swearing in the new 2018 officers: President Scott Martin, Vice President Scott Stonesifer, Secretary Karen Stull, Assistant Secretary Mary Francis-Bostian, Treasurer Lena Stull, and Assistant Treasurer Donald Martin.

Line Officers were also sworn in: Chief Wayne Wachter, Deputy Chief Vicky Martin, and Assistant Chief Scott Martin. Lastly, the new board of directors were sworn in: Delbert Stull; Steve Stull; Donald Stull, Sr.; Chuck Jenkins; Vicky Martin; and Vince Shrader.

Congratulations to each and every award recipient. On behalf of the community and The Catoctin Banner Newspaper, we genuinely appreciate the hard work, dedication, and sacrifices every member of the Lewistown Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department makes, daily.

Saving Our Own Award recipients are shown left to right, Battalion Chief Grossnickel, Vicky Martin, Beth Wachter, Wayne Wachter Jr., Stephanie Wachter, Mike Stull, and DFRS paramedic Sarah Willis (not pictured).

Pictured above: Top Fire Responders – Kenny Miller, Shawn Wetzel, Vince Schrader, Mike Stull, Steve Stull, Frani Wachter, Donald Martin, Vicky Martin and Beth Wachter, Wayne Stull, and Chief Wayne Wachter, Jr.

Top Five EMS Responders are pictured left to right, Brianna Wachter—5th (81 calls); Stephanie Wachter—4th (108 calls); Vicky Martin and Wayne Stull—3rd (123 calls); Chief Wayne Wachter, Jr.—2nd (102 calls); and Beth Wachter—1st (132 calls).