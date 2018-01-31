Join Thurmont Event Complex for Dinner in February

The Thurmont Event Complex is holding two not-to-be-missed dinner events in February! On February 10, 2018, come out for the Wing & Shrimp Feed, from 6:30-8:30 p.m.; on February 24, enjoy a night of great food and mystery at the Murder Mystery Dinner (doors open at 5:00 p.m.). View the advertisement on page 5 for more details about these great events.