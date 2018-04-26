Elizabeth Swindells

Rhonda Brown grew up in a hair salon. Her mother is a retired hairdresser, so she and her sister spent a lot of time watching their mother do hair. After Rhonda graduated from beauty school and received her license, she assisted her mother in her salon.

Rhonda then moved around a bit, but after settling down in Maryland, she went back to school to become licensed in this state.

She worked at a few mom-and-pop salons and rented a booth at other salons, but she felt something was missing. Something was not right. She saw how others ran their salon, but with the precedent her mother set on how to best manage a salon, she decided she wanted to open her own. Rhonda’s focus for her salon is the “entire experience.”

“You don’t just go into the salon to get your hair done. You go into the salon…and sometimes we are the [client’s] therapist. We listen to them. We don’t talk over them. We are there to pamper them; this may be the only time that they have,” expressed Rhonda.

Rhonda loves what she does. She loves to make women feel pampered and beautiful. Her motto is “If you don’t look good, we don’t look good!” Her goal is to ensure the entire experience is enjoyable.

Images of U Hair Studio offers men’s and women’s hair cuts, hair color, nail care, perms, shaves, and so much more. Her shop is open Tuesday through Thursday, 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.; Friday, 10:00 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Images of U Hair Studio is located at 224 N. Church Street in Thurmont. Check out her website at www.imagesofuhair.com for more information and for specials. To make your salon appointment today for the “entire experience,” call 240- 288-1847.

The Town of Thurmont held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 27, 2018, to welcome new business, Images of U Hair Studio, to Thurmont.