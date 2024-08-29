Honest Work, Quality Service

Brady’s Auto & Truck Solutions Now Open in Sabillasville

Kenny Brady’s journey to becoming a diesel mechanic began with his first truck. When it broke down, his father refused to cover the repair costs, so Brady took matters into his own hands and learned how to fix it himself. That pivotal moment marked the beginning of his passion for mechanics—a passion that eventually led to the founding of his own business.

Today, a photo of that first truck proudly hangs in the lobby of Brady’s Auto & Truck Solutions, a tribute to how it all started.

Kenny and his wife, Lindsay, recently opened Brady’s Auto & Truck Solutions, located at 17040 Sabillasville Road in Sabillasville. Although Kenny has been doing automotive work on the side for the past decade, owning his own shop has always been his dream.

The couple takes pride in delivering high-quality work at reasonable prices. Brady’s Auto & Truck Solutions offers a wide range of automotive services, including brake repairs, diagnostics, air conditioning services, and more. Kenny even extends his expertise to 4-wheelers, side-by-sides, and trailers. Lindsay describes her husband as an honest and straightforward person; when working on your vehicle, he’s upfront about what needs immediate attention and offers advice on preventive maintenance to avoid future issues.

Brady’s Auto & Truck Solutions operates Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with weekend appointments available upon request.

To schedule your next appointment, visit their Facebook page or call 301-462-3789.

The Brady Family poses outside their new business.