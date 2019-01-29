His Place Auto Repair Celebrates 50 Years Serving the Community

Deb Abraham Spalding

It’s common-place for His Place Auto Repair and Restoration Center owner, Billy Kuhn III, and his repair professionals to completely strip down a vintage Corvette, or any collectible auto for that matter, to its frame and restore it entirely to new, or better-than-new, from the wheels to the engine to the paint and detail. At His Place, these projects are in process alongside vehicles that are being routinely serviced with oil changes and brake repairs.

The business runs like a well-oiled… well you know… automobile! Billy’s father, William C. Kuhn, Jr. (a.k.a. Big Daddy), started the business in 1969 due to his love for classic cars, especially Corvettes. Billy III has been a part of the business all of his life, while the station moved from its original location in Germantown, Maryland, to the family’s farm on Sixes Bridge Road in Emmitsburg, to its current 6,000 square-foot shop located on Creamery Way in Emmitsburg. These days, the business is under the ownership of Billy III, while Big Daddy continues to oversee the business as an advisor, despite being in “retirement.”

Billy III strives to maintain the standards created by Big Daddy, from quality operations and customer service to show-level restorations to common repairs done right the first time. Billy III explained that the restorations at His Place recapture the new look of the auto while providing new technology that allows for improved performance under the hood and new toys at the driver’s fingertips. One vehicle had been enhanced with a backup camera and a touch screen interface.

His Place has a national draw for restoration clientele and has even been chosen by some of the rich and famous to service some well-known celebrity’s vehicles, and well-known vehicles that are celebrities unto themselves. His Place mechanics and employees treat customers the way they deserve to be treated.

Billy III explained, “We work with the customer. Sometimes with really big repairs, we prioritize critical repairs to allow for budget restraints. We create a maintenance plan.”

Billy feels that the most rewarding facets of running the business occur when delivering a shiny, like-new, completed renovated vehicle to a satisfied customer; when helping with a repair that makes a customer’s life easier; and when people show their appreciation with gifts. “Food and drinks go a long way when you’re a mechanic, especially when people take the time to bake.”

The name of the business, His Place, found it’s meaning from Big Daddy’s desire to have “his place” and a reference to the creator, His place. In respect to a more divine contribution, Billy III is proud that he’s providing jobs in our local area since all His Place mechanics reside in the local vicinity. He’s also proud to support the community by contributing to local charities, schools, and churches with proceeds resulting from the annual His Place Car Show events.

His Place Inc., is a full service, state-of-the-art automotive repair facility, a Maryland State Inspection Station, AAA Certified, a NAPA AutoCare Center, and employs tenured mechanics who are ASE Certified. His Place provides one of the best warranties in the area against defects and failure on all parts and labor purchased and performed at His Place (some exceptions may apply).

For more information about His Place, please call 301-447-2800, visit the facility in person at 20 Creamery Way in Emmitsburg, or visit www.HisPlaceAutoRepair.com online.

Billy Kuhn III, owner, and Liz Gamble, Chief Executive Officer, are shown with Gracie and Kasha (dog hosts) at His Place Auto Repair in Emmitsburg. His Place, Inc. celebrates fifty years of serving the community this year.