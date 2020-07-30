Highway Bridge Dedicated in Memory of Fallen Emmitsburg Firefighter Terry Lee Myers

Pictured left to right are Terry Lee Myers’ sons Randy, Terry, and Billy, as they unveil the bridge dedication sign during the dedication ceremony on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

On a very hot Saturday morning, July 25, 2020, a formal unveiling of highway signs took place next to the recently completed bridge on East Main Street (Maryland Route 140) in Emmitsburg, where it crosses over Flat Run. The ceremony honored the memory of the late Vigilant Hose Company (VHC) Firefighter Terry Lee Myers.

At the age of 50, Firefighter Myers died in the Line of Duty on February 15, 1999, of a heart attack while operating at the scene of a brush fire on the campus of Mount Saint Mary’s University. His family continues to be very active with the VHC. Tim Clarke, VHC past president, served as Master of Ceremonies, and the Frederick County Fire/Rescue Services Honor Guard posted the Colors followed by the singing of the National Anthem by Jane Moore. At the time of his passing, Firefighter Myers lived on East Main Street, only a short distance from the ceremony site.

VHC Chaplain Pastor Heath Wilson offered the event’s Invocation and Benediction. Key honored guests and organizations were recognized for their support. Tributes were offered by VHC Past Chief Frank Davis and VHC Past President Tim Clarke. Additionally, 15 members of the Patriot Guard Riders came from as far away as Salisbury, Maryland, and the State of Delaware to proudly display American Flags in honor of Firefighter Terry Myers. Open to the public, the event followed CDC guidelines of social distancing and face coverings.

Nearly 150 attendees were present, including local, county, and state level dignitaries. Special guests making presentations included Maryland State Senator Michael Haugh; Maryland State Delegate Dan Cox; Frederick County Government Affairs Director Joy Schaefer representing County Executive Jan Gardner; Emmitsburg Mayor Don Briggs; and Frederick County Fire/Rescue Services Chief Tom Coe.

Flying high proudly next to the bridge was the U.S Flag from the VHC’s Tower 6, a 100-foot aerial truck; plus, on-hand for inspection was VHC’s Engine-Tanker 64 and its memorial plaque dedicated to Terry. The Myers family was presented with replica remembrance signage, which was then followed by the sign unveiling and sounding of VHC’s House Siren.

Upon closing, all attendees were invited to join family and department members for lunch at the VHC Activities Building a short distance away. The ceremonial event was coordinated by VHC’s Frank Rauschenberg, MD SFMO retired, and culminated several years of advance coordination by VHC Life Member Austin Umbel, working in concert with the MDOT/SHA. Copies of the printed program are available upon request via VHC’s website or Facebook page.

Terry’s late brothers, Gene and Butch Myers, were also VHC members, Gene having served for years as chief of department. To this day, Terry’s wife, Wanda, and son, Randy, remain very active with the Company. At the time of his death, VHC Life Member Terry Myers was serving on the Company’s Board of Directors, a position he held for many years.

For more than 27 years, Terry was a truck driver for Ingersoll-Dresser Pump Manufacturing Company (Flowserve) in Taneytown. His love of driving trucks continued in his off-time as part of his passion for the fire service. For over 33 years, day or night, any type of weather and any day of the year, he was an integral part of his hometown fire department. Terry was renowned for his skills as a safe and effective operator of large emergency vehicles.

More than 21 years after his passing, men and women alike remember Terry for his work at the station and all that went with it. He was a permanent fixture in the firehouse kitchen, preparing and serving food. He also worked on a variety of projects, including maintenance of apparatus and the emergency tools carried on them. Terry was widely known and highly regarded throughout the region.

Terry’s February 1999 funeral, which included full fire department honors, was held with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in Emmitsburg. Interment followed at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, north of Frederick. Terry, a member of St. Joseph’s Church, was also a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6658.

The ceremony was held on the grounds near the bridge on East Main Street in Emmitsburg.

Pictured above: VHC’s Engine-Tanker 64 has a memorial plaque dedicated to Terry.

Pictured above: Emmitsburg Mayor Don Briggs addresses the audience during the ceremony.