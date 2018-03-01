Gun/Cash Bingo at SAL Post 239

By On · Add Comment · In Around Town

The Sons of the American Legion Post 239 in Cascade is holding a Winner’s Choice Gun/Cash Bingo on Sunday, March 25, 2018, featuring $7,500 in cash and prizes! Ticket price also includes a roast beef dinner. Bingo benefits SAL Someone in Need Fund. View the advertisement on page 17 to find out where to purchase your tickets today!

Tagged with →  
Share →