Gun Bash at Thurmont Event Complex

Purchase your ticket today for the Gun Bash at the Thurmont Event Complex on Saturday, October 7, 2017. Tickets will go fast! Doors open at 4:00 p.m.; Roast Beef & Shrimp Dinner at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $25.00 each. View the advertisement on page 29 for more details and for ticket information.

