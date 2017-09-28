Guardian Hose Company’s Holiday Bazaar



The Guardian Hose Company’s Holiday Bazaar will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2017, from 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., at the Thurmont Activities Building at the carnival grounds. Crafters are needed; if interested, please contact Patty at 301-788-0432. View the advertisement on page 23 for more information.

