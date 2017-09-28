Great Food and Great Surprises Help Benefit Therapeutic Riding

Come have a great dinner and help raise funds for the Frederick County 4H Therapeutic Riding Program. Have you started your Christmas shopping? With over 600 items to bid on, you will surely find something for that special person.

Their Annual Silent Auction/Spaghetti Dinner, in memory of Carol Devilbiss, will be held at the Lewistown Fire Hall, from 5:00-8:00 p.m., on Saturday, October 28, 2017. The event will also feature 50/50s, vacation raffles, cash beer and wine, and more. Tickets are $10.00 at the door and $8.00 if purchased from a member or at the farm. Call the program office 301-898-3587 and leave a message for more information.

Some of the items up for bid will be antique radios, weekend at the Outer Banks, beginner snowboarding lessons, tickets to the MET, jewelry, Ravens and Orioles sports memorabilia, and much more.

The Frederick County 4H Therapeutic Riding Program provides more than just an opportunity for special needs individuals to ride a horse. Its mission is to incorporate the elements of physical and occupational therapy, education, socialization, communication, self-reliance, and recreation into the riding experience. View the advertisement on page 25.