Glass Etching Installation Process Underway

Installation of a large three-panel glass etching, featuring a 1920’s-era fire engine departing the old Independent Hose Company (IHC) fire station in Frederick, got started during mid-August at the Frederick County Fire/Rescue Museum on South Seton Avenue in Emmitsburg. Measuring over 15 feet across and nearly 9 feet tall, the impressive display is to be dedicated on Friday evening, October 4, 2019, during National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.

The etching originally arrived in March 2018 by way of the Emmitsburg Glass Company (EGC). It had been removed while in the process of installing new window panels at the historic original IHC engine house, formerly located at 12 West Church Street in Frederick.

Created by well-known designer William N. Cochran of Frederick in 1988, the etching is made-up of three panels, weighing a total of 1,500 pounds (the largest of the panels is 900 lbs.). Cochran is responsible for Carroll Creek bridge murals in downtown Frederick, among many other art projects. The new owners of the West Church Street building donated the large etching to the Museum, working in concert with members of the IHC and the Museum.

Emmitsburg Mayor Don Briggs, a strong supporter of this opportunity, as well as the museum, earlier stated, “Having a piece of artwork done by Mr. Cochran will be a wonderful addition to the town.” The overall transfer included coordination with the new owner of the W. Church St. building, the Emmitsburg Glass Company, IHC Member Dewey Foreman, etching designer William Cochran, the Town of Emmitsburg, and several Museum personnel.

The current installation is being overseen by John Wantz of S&W Wantz Construction, a local firm, who is doing excavation and foundation work, working jointly with the EGC who will be placing the etching into a frame and housing display. It will be pleasingly lighted from the interior and certain to be a source of joy for area residents and visitors alike.

EGC President Dan Reaver was onboard with this project right from the beginning. One of his key foremen, Kenny Simmers, oversaw the etching’s removal and transfer to Emmitsburg for storage inside the Museum until now. A fundraising project led by Museum President Chip Jewell has allowed for its completion. More will be forthcoming on the October 4 evening dedication ceremony.