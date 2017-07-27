From the Mayor -Thurmont

Mayor John Kinnaird

Summer is here and, with it, the hot and humid weather. Please be careful while outdoors and be sure to keep hydrated and pace yourself while working. Also, keep an eye out for your elderly neighbors and offer assistance when needed.

The Thurmont Fun Fest is coming on August 5, 2017, to the Eyler Road Park, hosted by the Town of Thurmont and CYA Football and Cheer Teams. The day starts at 11:00 a.m. and features a full day of fun and games, including Punt Pass and Kick Competition, games, food, giveaways, volleyball, NFL cheerleaders, vendors, fire/EMS demonstrations, Police K-9 demonstration, car seat inspections, bike rodeo, pet-friendly activities, music, and more. Bring the kids and your dog for a fun day at Eyler Road Park!

This past weekend, I attended the Fun Fair at the Thurmont Regional Library. The day was full of educational fun and games for everyone. Outside, there were town trucks and a Guardian Hose Company Brush Truck to look at. There also was an amazing soap bubble demonstration. Inside activities included games, Cuddles Cat Rescue with kittens, the National Park Service with wild animal pets, service dogs, a very friendly Alpaca, and many other fun displays and activities. If you didn’t manage to get there this year, be sure to attend next year’s event. My thanks to the Thurmont Regional Library and staff for supporting our community by offering a wide range of interesting and educational activities for children and adults.

The month of July typically serves as a break in the schedule for the Thurmont Board of Commissioner (BOC) meetings. We will resume our regular Tuesday evening meeting on August 1 at 7:00 p.m. Regular BOC meetings are open to the public; you are welcome to attend and to participate in public comment during discussions or at the close of the meetings.

Finally, a comment about Thurmont Little League (TLL). Unless you have been living in a cave, you must know about the TLL teams playing in the Little League playoffs. The 9-11 TLL All Stars team took the District 2 Championships and are currently playing for the State 9-11 Championships. The Thurmont Little League 11-12 All Stars won the District 2 Championship and went on to clench the State 11-12 Championship. The 11-12 Champs are now going to play in the Regional Playoffs in Bristol, Connecticut, with the series beginning on August 5. The Regional Playoffs will be broadcast on ESPN3, and if they move onto the World Series games, you will be able to watch on ESPN. That two of the Thurmont Little League teams have moved through the District 2 playoffs, and on to the State playoffs, speaks volumes of the quality of the Little League program, the determination and sportsmanship of the players, the dedication of the coaching staff, and encouragement and support of the team families! Please be sure to congratulate both All-Star teams and support their journey through States and Regional play. Both teams will be holding fundraisers to help cover the costs of attending the playoff games, and they will appreciate any help we can provide.

If you have questions, concerns, or comments, I can be reached at 301-606-9458 or at jkinnaird@thurmont.com