From the Mayor – Emmitsburg

Mayor Don Briggs

This September 11, at 8:46 a.m., marked the 18th anniversary of 9-11. I was humbled to join the town staff in what is now a tradition to observe a moment of silence for those who lost their lives that day in 2001 and their families and friends. Like it is in every year, though brief, it is always a powerful and moving time.

During the first weekend of October, we welcome firefighter families, their guests, and visitors to Emmitsburg for the 38th Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial weekend. This year, the weekend commemoration will unofficially start at 7:30 p.m., Friday, October 4, with the unveiling and lighting of the William Cochran “Volunteers” glass etching located in front of the Emmitsburg Community Center and the Frederick County Fire & Rescue Museum on South Seton Avenue. This etching complements the town’s expression of gratitude and support for those firefighters who serve us. Congratulations to the fire museum officers. I enjoyed raising funds for the project. The event will also be attended by Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner.

The Catoctin High School football is on a roll with two on-the-road wins. They opened up with a 43-26 win over a tough Boonsboro team. Lots of back and forth lead changes; many of the Cougar supporters in attendance said it felt like a playoff game. Week two, the team went on the road to the western part of the state for a win over Mountain Ridge High School, 43-0. Offense showed consistency, staying strong, and the defense stepped up. A home game with Frederick High School will start a three-week home stand.

The 63rd Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show was again a predictably wonderful weekend. In addition to all the events, displays, and various community groups’ booths, there were special tributes by Thurmont Mayor John Kinnaird and County Executive Gardner to Community Show Committee President Rodman Myers for his years of service to the Community Show. I had the honor of presenting an award from Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Joseph Bartenfelder, a wonderful man and a wonderful event.

With the change in season comes the close out of our Farmer’s Market in September. The fresh vegetables from farmer’s markets have made for incredible summer salads. Tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, and zucchini, all farm-to-table fresh. Add to these fresh sweet corn, peaches, and plums.

Mark your calendar for Thursday, October 31, for our Halloween Parade and ensuing refreshments and activities at Vigilant Hose Company. Check the town website or Facebook for details. It’s always a fun evening.

Enjoy the fall. Emmitsburg—a great place to live and work.