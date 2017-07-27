From the Mayor – Emmitsburg

Mayor Don Briggs

Once again, thank you to the Community Heritage Day organizers, vendors, entertainers, and town staff for their behind-the-scenes support. The event continues to grow bigger and better every year. The fireworks show was fantastic.

Thank you to the town Parks and Recreation Committee for a wonderful, well attended “Evening in the Park” on July 15. Magician Michael Cantori left a lot of us gasping. Everyone should visit his store on West Main Street, near the Square. Following his show, hot dogs, refreshments, and other entertainment filled the evening schedule.

Thank you to Sherry Waselchalk, the Maryland State Highway project manager, for the bridge replacement; also the Square revitalization and sidewalk projects. We were supposed to have the Square closed for three days and nights, but the work was completed in one evening.

There are a lot of projects happening around town, so here are some updates and estimated dates of completion (EDC):

Pool: Building permit received. Hold up: resubmitted plans for underwater lighting. Now waiting for Frederick County Health Department approvals. EDC: May 2018 (to be open for next summer season).

Dog park: Site behind tennis/ basketball court is cleared. We have applied for a second grant to cover costs. Bidding going out for fencing. EDC: June 2018.

Square revitalization and downtown sidewalk project. EDC: June 2018. Trees to be replaced at locations approved by (fronting) home owners. Different tree varieties, all with no fruit droppings.

Flat Run bridge: delicate work around creek bed. EDC: Fall 2018.

The town was awarded $221,907 from a FY2018 Energy-Water Infrastructure Program (EWIP) grant through Maryland Department of the Environment. The grant funds will be used to replace the pumps at the Creamery Road Pump Station with two energy efficient pumps, a new generator, flow meter, and circulator. The equipment could save the town $6,007 annually in electricity costs.

We are in the process of applying for $100,000 +/- grant for a field for soccer, lacrosse, and rugby.

I had the pleasure to introduce new Congressman, James Raskin, at a recent meet and greet in Emmitsburg. It was good to have Frederick County Council Member Kirby Delauter and Sheriff Chuck Jenkins in attendance. The congressman likes to hike, so I think he will be coming up our way again (and soon).

Congratulations to Vigilant Hose Comapany No. 6 volunteer firefighter Elyssa Cool on being awarded the 2016 Silver Spring Trophy by Maryland State Firemen’s Association (MSFA). The MSFA presented the award on behalf of the sponsor, Silver Spring Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. It is presented each year at the MSFA Annual Convention to an individual who does the most in fire prevention for his/her community. Elyssa received an individual plaque for permanent possession and will hold the trophy for one year and then pass it on. The award is administered by MSFA Fire Prevention Committee and Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office. Thank you, Elyssa, for your service to our community. For more: Link on the MSFA Website – http://www.msfa.org/content/annual/SilverSpringTrophy.cfm.

From what we already know and have felt, but only mused as to why: (from the Wall Street Journal Jan. 17, 2016) bacon prices are up and up 80 percent. Nationwide, we bought 14 percent more bacon in 2016 then 2013. No longer only for BLTs and breakfast sides, bacon is now a standard in a salad mix, as a sprinkling on a cup of soup, or piled regularly on burgers. Move over salmon. The price to wholesalers for pork bellies has risen to $2.10 per pound. Bacon is becoming more of a specialty food item. Look for thinner strips and/or higher prices in restaurants.

Summer reading suggestion: History of My Own Times with a subtitle, The Life And Adventures of William Otter, Sen. Comprising a Series of Events, And Musical Incidents Altogether Original, Emmitsburg 1835, written by William Otter, an English emigrant. Emmitsburg is spelled several ways including “Emmitsburgh” and “Emmettsburg.”It’s a very interesting read.

The third and final “pool party” in Community Park will be held Friday August 18, from 6-8 p.m., featuring hot dogs, drinks, Rita’s Italian Ice, DJ music, and games. Start the weekend off in the park.

“Back to School Day” will be held on Saturday, August 5, from 12:00-3:00 p.m., and will feature school supplies, lots of food, games, and entertainment. Sponsored by Christ’s Community Church.

Groundbreaking for the new Seton Center is August 18 at 3:00 p.m., off E. Lincoln Avenue, west of the Mother Seton School.

This is a great place to live.