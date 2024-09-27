From the Mayor

Thurmont

Mayor John Kinnaird

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the Town of Thurmont will be hosting the Gateway to the Cure fundraiser in support of the Hurwitz Breast Cancer Fund at Frederick Health. Patty Hurwitz and her husband, Jeff, established the Hurwitz Breast Cancer Fund after she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Patty knows from personal experience how devastating a diagnosis of breast cancer can be, and she started the fund to help other cancer patients as they faced what she went through. To date, the residents, businesses, and friends of Thurmont have raised $167,000 over the past 10 years to support the Hurwitz Breast Cancer Fund.

This year will be the 11th year for this amazing community-wide effort, and I ask that everyone participate in this year ’s effort. In years past, our friend,

Commissioner Bill Buehrer, would always encourage us to raise more than we did the previous year. Sadly, Bill succumbed to his battle with cancer last fall, and I, for one, miss his unwavering support of the Gateway to the Cure. I have often been asked why the Hurwitz Fund was selected, and the simple answer is that all the proceeds realized by our fundraiser is invested in Frederick County to support cancer research and to assist breast cancer patients. Cancer is an insidious disease that can affect any of us by causing damage to our organs, lungs, bones, blood, skin, and brain. Although each cancer may be treated differently, the research for one can benefit others. I am an example of this.

I am currently on a chemotherapy drug that was developed for the treatment of breast cancer. I have been prescribed the drug in an off-label test application for the treatment of my squamous cell skin cancer. Sadly, these drugs are extremely expensive; my treatment is listed at $2,900 for each two-week course. I take it for two weeks and then stop for a week, get bloodwork, and then take another course. I will be doing this for eight months. I am fortunate and have managed to get the chemo at a drastic discount; others do not have that option. Not only can the drug treatment be unaffordable, but the surgical procedures, personal stress, and stress to your family and friends can be overwhelming. The cancer is fearful enough without having to worry about the financial and emotional impact on your life.

Surgery is another giant issue for some cancer patients. In the last 10 years, I have had over three dozen surgeries to my arms, neck, face, ears, and scalp. The previous four surgeries on my scalp required removing all the skin and tissue down to my skull. Each of those times, Karen has had to change my bandages daily and apply ointment to my skull, so the bone didn’t dry out. It takes many months for the skin and tissue to grow back, but it does. My cancer can be removed with surgery but it continues to mature in other areas. Radiation therapy is another method of treatment. A couple of years ago, I underwent 30 daily radiation treatments on my scalp to try to halt the growth of cancer in the nerves on my scalp. The radiation can cause side effects; mine included permanent hair loss, temporary lethargy and confusion, and nerve damage that has resulted in continued phantom nerve pain. I can live with the disfigurement and pain caused by surgery and radiation treatment, but others will struggle with these issues for years to come. So you see, cancer can be a lifelong issue for some patients and can include embarrassment, fear, and continued pain. Cancer scares me, as I imagine it does everyone who is diagnosed with one of its many forms, but we move forward.

Donating to the Hurwitz Cancer Fund will help to ensure continued research into new treatment methods and improved care for those suffering with not only breast cancer but other cancers that will benefit from your support. Please participate in the many events and opportunities we will be offering over the next month—your neighbors, family, friends, and even strangers thank you. Check out Main Street Thurmont on Facebook for all the events and ways you can support this effort.

I can be reached at jkinnaird@thurmont.com or by phone at 301-606-9458.

Emmitsburg

Mayor Frank Davis

Does anyone else get the feeling that fall is the busiest time of year? There are so many activities and happenings taking place, schools are back in full swing, and you begin to hear folks talking about the upcoming holiday season. I get such a great feeling after attending many of these events. I just want to highlight a few.

For 68 years, the Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show has brought two towns together to proudly display home goods, livestock, and agricultural products. There is so much work that goes into the planning and implementation of this momentous event, and it is never a disappointment. While it takes many hands to make this a success, there is one family that stands above the rest. The Rodman Myers family has been the backbone of this group since its inception. I want to personally thank the Myers Family for keeping this great tradition alive, and I look forward to next year.

Organizations in Emmitsburg were invited to participate in the 4th Annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, hosted by the Thurmont Lions Club. Again, it was great for two communities to come together to honor our country.

To touch on an upcoming event, Colorfest is right around the corner. While Emmitsburg is not directly involved in this festival, we do benefit from the many tourists who visit our community and support local businesses.

When I became mayor a year ago, one of my goals was to collaborate closely with our neighboring community, Thurmont. This has become a reality. Some ask why, and the answer is amazingly simple. We have so much in common. Our children go to school together, play sports on the same teams, and participate in many civic organizations together. In times of emergencies, our fire and police departments work closely to ensure the safety of both communities, and our town staff share resources and information daily. I want to thank Mayor Kinnard and the citizens of Thurmont for embracing this concept. It will only make both communities stronger.

In closing, I want to thank Commissioner Tim O’Donnell for serving 15 years as a town commissioner. He has been instrumental in overseeing many projects over the years that have helped our town grow. With that being said, there is one project that he single-handedly developed: our multi-use trails in the watershed area. With his hard work and dedication, our trails have become nationally recognized, continue to grow, and bring visitors from around the country to our beautiful town. While Tim has decided not to seek another term as commissioner, he will be serving on several committees and will continue to be an integral part of our community.

As always, if you have any questions or concerns, or just want to talk about the future of our town, please feel free to reach out so we can find time to meet.

Woodsboro

Burgess Heath Barnes

Burgess Heath Barnes is out of the country and won’t have a column for October. He will be back with more town news next month.