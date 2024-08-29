From the Mayor

Thurmont

Mayor John Kinnaird

It is hard to believe that summer has almost come to an end. A sure sign that fall is coming soon is when school is back in session. Chief Armstrong and I had the privilege of attending the first day of school flag ceremony at the Thurmont Elementary School. It is always heartwarming to see all the students lined up in front of the school and to hear them recite the Pledge of Allegiance as the flag is raised high over the school. As usual, Principal Karl Williams asked if I had any words of wisdom to share with the students. I told the students that Thurmont Elementary (TES) is an amazing school and that I first went there in 1960. I have fond memories of my teachers and staff at TES, as I am sure today’s students will have as they grow up. I want to thank all the teachers, administrators, staff, classroom assistants, custodial staff, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, crossing guards, and others who work together to give our children a wonderful education, a strong sense of community, and the ability to work and interact with others. These experiences will serve all our children well as they go through life, and I am confident that our future will be in good hands.

The North Church Street project is nearing completion. This project has seen the replacement of old water and wastewater lines, new lateral connections and cleanouts, and new water service connections for residents on North Church Street. Several old sections of the lines have been removed, and obsolete infrastructure has been replaced. Currently, the contractor has been finishing the repairs to the sidewalks, curbs, and gutter pans. The final step in the project will be milling and repaving the roadway surface. This final piece of the puzzle will be completed by the State Highway Administration. This project has been a long and involved process and has caused inconveniences to residents and those utilizing the roadway. The project will be completed within the anticipated time frame. I want to thank everyone for their patience and understanding during this complicated process.

The Thurmont and Emmitsburg Community Show will be held on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, September 6-8. This will be the 68th Annual Community Show! I invite everyone to attend this year’s Community Show to experience a true agricultural community event. There will be livestock displays by the Catoctin High School chapter of the FFA, local 4-H groups, and our local grange. There also will be displays and judging of a wide array of crafts, baked goods, arts, fruits and vegetables, children’s crafts and arts, photography, knitting and sewing, modeling, local businesses, social organizations, and many others. Book lovers will want to visit the Friends of the Thurmont Library Book Sale in the small gymnasium, and everyone will enjoy the delicious food available. If you have never been to the Community Show or if you are new to the area, be sure to join us at one of the best community events of the year!

The tennis court replacement is progressing and will be completed before Colorfest. The surface has been removed and foundations for new light towers are being installed now, and the new surface and new fencing will follow.

Just a reminder to be watchful in the mornings and evenings, as children are going to or coming home from school. Also, be alert for school buses stopping to pick up or drop off children. You can not pass school buses when the red warning lights are flashing. Slow down, be watchful, and let’s all work together to ensure our children’s safety!

Questions, comments, or concerns? I can be reached at 301-606-9458 or by email at jkinnaird@thurmont.com.

Emmitsburg

Mayor Frank Davis

Summer has flown by, school is back in session, fall sports are kicking off, and fall activities are just around the corner. Please make sure to visit the town website and sign up for the My-Emmitsburg phone app to stay up to date on all the events.

We are lucky to be in Northern Frederick County, surrounded by so many great communities in both Maryland and Pennsylvania. Having great partnerships with neighboring towns makes managing our municipality so much easier. Thank you to all our neighbors.

I want to give you a quick brief on the projects that are kicking off around town.

The DePaul Street water line replacement started on August 6 and will be completed in April 2025.

Construction of the sewer lift station on Creamery Road is on schedule and will be completed in December 2024.

Notice to proceed with the new parking lot at Rainbow Lake has been granted and will be completed in November 2024.

The construction of the new water clarifier treatment plant is in the beginning stages and is scheduled to be completed in October 2025.

Construction of the new restroom/concession stand in E. Eugene Myers Memorial Park is underway and will be completed in December 2024.

The multi-use trail improvement project contract was awarded on August 1 and will be completed in April 2025.

If you have any questions or would like more information on any of our projects, please contact the town office.

The commissioners have scheduled a workshop to review and discuss water rates, tap fees, and impact fees. The workshop will be held on September 24, starting at 7:00 p.m.

As always, if you have any questions or concerns regarding the town, please let me know. If you would like to meet in person, just give the office a call at 301-600-6300 to set up a time convenient for you to meet.

Woodsboro

Burgess Heath Barnes

Greetings! I hope everyone has a good Labor Day weekend. I am not a fan of this holiday as it means summer is ending, but it also means the beginning of cooler temperatures and fall adventures for all to enjoy.

This month was quiet, and there is not a lot to update. At our August 12th meeting, we discussed that, unfortunately, we could not get a grant to have the pond in the park dredged. We will continue to look at options to get it corrected. We also discussed that a company has reached out in the interest of being the town’s new water and sewage operator, as our current operator’s last day was August 31.

As far as the town hall update, which I know seems to be going on and on, things are happening. The loan was signed, and we are almost through the permitting process. In addition, the brick, shingle, and shutter colors were all picked out, and we are excited about that as we are getting closer and closer every day to breaking ground.

Believe it or not, Woodsboro Days is next month. Look for the advertisement here in The Catoctin Banner in this issue on page 11 and the October issue. It will be held on October 19 this year, and the plans are for it to be even bigger and better than ever. If you would like to be a vendor, please reach out me at hbarnes@woodsboro.org or 301-401-7164.

As always, I encourage everyone to support Glade Valley Community Services (GVCS) if you have clothes or food donations, as they are always in need of items for members of the community. For more information, please contact GVCS by email at gvcs.inc@verizon.net or by calling 301-845-0213.

If you have any questions, concerns, complaints, or compliments, please feel free to reach out to me at hbarnes@woodsboro.org or by phone at 301-401-7164.

Woodsboro town meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month at 7:00 p.m. In addition, Planning and Zoning (P&Z) meetings are at 6:00 p.m. on the first Monday of the month, as needed. If you have an item fo r the agenda, it needs to be submitted 14 days before the P&Z meeting. The current location for meetings is the St. Johns United Church of Christ, located at 8 N. 2nd Street, Woodsboro, MD 21798. The public is always invited to attend.