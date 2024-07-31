Free Summer Lunches Provided by Thurmont Regional Library and Friends of Thurmont Regional Library

Thurmont Regional Library and the Friends of the Thurmont Regional Library have been able to provide lunches for youth, ages 18 and under , this summer through the generosity of community organizations and individuals.

The program provides free lunches for children 18 and under , who reside in the northern area of the county, while school is out for the summer. This is a much-needed service for families in the community that may not have access to free summer lunches provided by FCPS. Lunches are provided on a first-come-first-served basis while supplies last, with children needing to be present.

The Thurmont Regional Library and the Friends of the Thurmont Regional Library greatly appreciate all the community support, and with great gratitude, they would like to acknowledge their wonderful donors: Thurmont American Legion Post # 168 Legionnaires; Thurmont American Legion Post #168 Ladies Auxiliary; Thurmont American Legion Post #168 Sons; Thurmont Lions Club; Kountry Kitchen; Weis Market, Thurmont; Thurmont First United Methodist Church; and Hang Nguyen.

Several library patrons enjoying the summer lunch program.