Free 5-Day Club For Kids

The Child Evangelism Fellowship, the Thurmont Good News Club, and the Thurmont United Methodist Church is sponsoring a free 5-Day Club for children, five through twelve. The club will be held July 10-14, from 10:00-11:30 a.m., at Thurmont United Methodist Church. The club will feature music, games, activities, memory verses, and exciting Bible stories. View the advertisement on page 28 for more information.