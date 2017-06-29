Free 5-Day Club For Kids

The Child Evangelism Fellowship, the Thurmont Good News Club, and the Thurmont United Methodist Church is sponsoring a free 5-Day Club for children, five through twelve. The club will be held July 10-14, from 10:00-11:30 a.m., at Thurmont United Methodist Church. The club will feature music, games, activities, memory verses, and exciting Bible stories. View the advertisement on page 28 for more information.
The Catoctin Banner News
- Featured Articles
- Around Town
- Arts & Entertainment
- Business News
- Community News
- Sports News
- School News
- Columns
- Classifieds
- Calendar
- Advertisement Rates
- About Us
- Archives
- Photo Galleries