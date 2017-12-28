Frederick Woman’s Civic Club, Inc., Mardi Gras “A Toast to Mardi Gras” Gala

The Frederick Woman’s Civic Club, Inc. will hold its 57th Annual Mardi Gras, “A Toast to Mardi Gras” Semiformal Gala on Saturday, February 10, 2017, at the Clarion Inn Frederick Event Center in Frederick. The event will feature a silent auction, food tastings, the Royal Court presentation, music and dancing, a travel raffle, and much more! For additional information and Mardi Gras advance tickets, visit www.FWCCINC.ORG and view the advertisement on page 24 for more details.