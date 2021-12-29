Frederick Health Partners with Mount St. Mary’s University on New Healthcare Facility

Frederick Health, the largest healthcare provider in Frederick County, is pleased to announce the groundbreaking of a new, top-of-the-line facility in Emmitsburg. This facility—which will be built and operated in partnership with Mount St. Mary’s University—will provide award-winning local care to residents of the area, as well as staff and students of the university.

This facility will offer a wide range of healthcare services, focusing on prevention, treatment, and the overall wellness of the community. Urgent care, primary care, lab, imaging/X-ray, and other important medical services will be offered once the facility opens next year.

The development and construction of this facility will continue to improve access to quality care in the northern parts of Frederick County.

“The construction of the new Emmitsburg facility is yet another way of increasing access to the award-winning care provided by Frederick Health. These kinds of improvements help our neighbors and community grow healthier together,” said Tom Kleinhanzl, president and CEO of Frederick Health.

The facility, which broke ground in October 2021, is expected to open to the public in the middle of 2022. It will be the 23rd facility within Frederick Health’s expanding network. Currently, the healthcare system includes Frederick Health Hospital, Frederick Health Medical Group, Frederick Health Employer Solutions, Frederick Health Home Care, and Frederick Health Hospice. The healthcare system also has more than 100 providers, 17 specialties, and multiple locations across the county. The system has several ambulatory-care locations, the freestanding James M. Stockman Cancer Institute, two urgent care locations, and the Frederick Health Village.

“Bringing care to residents of the northern part of Frederick County is extremely important. As our county continues to grow, we must ensure that all Frederick County residents can receive quality medical treatment,” added Kleinhanzl.

Frederick Health was pleased to partner with an institution with nearly 215 years of history in the community. Under this partnership, Mount St. Mary’s University graciously donated the land upon which the facility will be built. This facility, which will be open to the general public and operated by Frederick Health, will also serve as the university’s new student health center.

Mount St. Mary’s first entered into a strategic healthcare partnership with Frederick Health in 2018, allowing for expansion and improvement of health and wellness services for students and student-athletes. Since that time, the two organizations have worked to strengthen their partnerships, with the goal of bettering healthcare access to the community.

“We have been very pleased with our partnership, which has become even stronger during the pandemic and was a major factor in our ability to have students living and learning on campus last year,” said Mount St. Mary’s President Timothy E. Trainor, Ph.D.

University leadership echoed the benefit of expanded services to the northern part of Frederick County.

“As part of our commitment to our students’ and the local community’s health and well-being, the partnership has evolved to further improve services to our students and help bring needed healthcare services to Northern Frederick through this healthcare facility,” stated Trainor.

With over 3,300 employees, Frederick Health provides a full spectrum of healthcare and wellness services to support its mission to positively impact the well-being of every individual in our community.