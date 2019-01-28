Help them help you! The Frederick County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service is one service many people take for granted until they need emergency assistance. The dedicated men and women who provide this service stand ready, willing, and able to respond. While many of us hope we never need to call upon the fire and rescue service, we should take a moment and appreciate their efforts and dedication.

The twenty-five volunteer fire and rescue departments and associated special operations teams are actively seeking volunteer members to assist with operational and administrative duties. Times have changed. Fewer people live and work in the same community and the availability of volunteers willing to commit time to the fire service is declining, nationally.

If you’re looking for a challenge, you want to develop friendships, you want to do something rewarding, you want to serve your community, or you want to help your neighbors in their time of need, the Frederick County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service needs your help! No experience is necessary and training is free.

If you are interested in volunteering, sign up at www.gearupfirerescue.com or call the Volunteer Services Office at 301-600-2281.