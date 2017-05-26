Former Ford Dealer Wins Chevy

Deb Spalding

Johnny S. Hollinger of Emmitsburg purchased a raffle ticket a few months ago from Lauri Harley at the Ott House Pub to support the Catoctin Safe and Sane Class of 2017. The Ott House often sells raffle tickets to help out various community groups, and Johnny often buys one or two to show his community support. He never dreamed he’d win a new car, especially not a Chevy!

You see, Johnny is a former Ford dealer. His family owned the Sperry Ford Sales dealership in Emmitsburg for about sixty-five years. The business was located at 130 South Seton Avenue, which is now owned by W.S. Drywall.

Johnny’s Aunt Ada (Hollinger) Sperry owned the dealership with her husband, Ralph. Johnny’s father, John J. Hollinger, worked at the dealership. Formerly from Hagerstown, John visited Emmitsburg while representing a Studebaker company in Hagerstown to help Sperry introduce the Model A Ford in 1927. He was supposed to be in town for just three days, but stayed for the rest of his life. He met his future wife, Pauline Havner, who was in Emmitsburg working for her uncle, M.G. Keilholtz, owner of the Palm Lunch Restaurant. Pauline was from the Woodsboro, Maryland, area.

Starting in 1950 selling parts, Johnny sold Fords at Sperry’s. He also sold Ford chassis, used for fire trucks, to local fire departments. Both Johnny and his father served Emmitsburg’s Vigilant Hose Company in the roles of chief and president at different times. Both achieved life membership in the department. Johnny has been involved now for seventy years at Vigilant.

The Sperry Ford Sales dealership was closed in 1988, when it was sold to a former Redskin football player named George Starke. Starke moved the Ford business to Thurmont after running it in Emmitsburg for two years.

Johnny is still a devout Ford ambassador, having sold them for thirty-eight years. The irony of a Ford man winning a Chevy is legend.

Johnny admitted, “I knew I’d take a lot of flack from friends and family about winning a Chevy.” He did drive the Chevy home.

Johnny (John S.) Hollinger is pictured next to his Frederick County Fire & Rescue Hall of Fame Certificate and a photo of his father, John J. Hollinger, at the Vigilant Hose Company.