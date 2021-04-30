F i r s t R e s p o n d e r s ’ S e r v i c e

Jessica Bentley

“Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.” Psalms 23:4. This Bible verse sums up the average day of a first responder. These men and women put their lives on the line, day in and day out, to protect us from evil, to save and comfort us when we need it. These men and women most times do not know us, but they help us anyway. It takes a special person to do these tasks. So many take our first responders for granted. It is important that we appreciate them.

Thurmont United Methodist Church (TUMC) held a special service on April 18, 2021, for our first responders. During the church’s 10:30 a.m. Contemporary Service, there was a ceremony to honor the first responders with coins made by the TUMC Youth Group. The coins were made as a service project. The youth wanted the first responders to know that somewhere there are kids and people who care for them and want them safe. The coins were prayed over, asking God to protect the brave men and women who are our first responders. The church was filled with first responders on April 18, and it was an amazing sight to see.

There are many more coins to be given out to our first responders. The youth will be delivering the coins to people as they see them in their everyday travels. The goal is to let every single first responder in Frederick County know that there is a kid in Thurmont who cares for them, that there are people out there praying for their safety, and, above all, that God is protecting them.

First Responders and TUMC Youth Group