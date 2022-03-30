Essay Contest Winners Read to Lions

Jaxen Rhone (Sabillasville Elementary) and Lyla Zelenka (Catoctin High) were the winners of the Thurmont Lions Club’s Essay Contest. Both winners read their essay in the March Lions meeting. The elementary contest theme was “If I were a mouse in Benjamin Franklin’s pocket,” and the middle/high school essay theme was, “How I keep service alive in my community.” Both winners were presented with a certificate and a cash award!