ESP Performing Company Celebrates Its 50th Year

Megan Doolittle

Elower-Sicilia Productions (ESP) of Dance and Music in Thurmont is celebrating its 50th year in business, and the dancers continue to work hard and diligently on their new choreography. They had a great time performing some of their new dances at the Thurmont Colorfest. The rain didn’t hold them back!

ESP would like to thank all who came out and participated in the 8th Annual ESP 5K “Tutu Cute Edition.” A portion of the proceeds went to help support Maggie Kudirka (aka “The Bald Ballerina”).

Maggie is a Maryland native who was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer at the age of twenty-three, while she was dancing with the Joffrey Ballet Company in New York. Maggie has been a strong advocate for breast cancer awareness. The money raised will help with the cost of Maggie’s increasingly large medical bills.

ESP will be holding a Bingo event at the Thurmont Carnival Grounds Activity Building on Sunday, November 4, 2018. Doors will open at 2:00 p.m. The cost is $10.00 admission for a 6-pack of regular games, specials, and jackpot. Early birds, 50/50, and additional cards are also available for purchase. Games are being played for restaurant and business gift card prizes. Early birds and 50/50 are monetary prizes, including a $200 jackpot. Delicious homemade food and baked goods will be available for purchase.

ESP is currently accepting sponsors for the 2018-2019 year. There are a lot of perks to sponsoring. Please contact the office if you are interested in becoming a sponsor. Please help our dancers make their way to the Nationals competition in June 2019.

The dancers have been hard at work with choreography and training for the new dance season. They will be traveling for regional and national dance conventions and competitions throughout the season, including Baltimore; Norfolk, Virginia; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The dancers love to travel and work with master teachers from all over the world, but their favorite place to perform is for their home community. Other local performances for the season will include Thurmont Main Street’s Arts and Wine Stroll on November 9, 2018 (dancers will be performing between 6:00-7:00 p.m.); the ESP Showcase is scheduled for February 23, 2019, at Mount Saint Mary’s Knott Auditorium; and Frederick’s Festival of The Arts will be held in June 2019. The dancers are also excited to be performing at the Mount Saint Mary’s halftime show on December 8.

ESP specializes in all types of dance, including tap, jazz, ballet, hip hop, acro, lyrical, and pointe. Classes are currently enrolling for the fall season. For more information, contact the studio at 301-271-7458 or register online at www.espdance.com. Be sure to check them out on Facebook. ESP would like to give a special “Thank You” to the Thurmont community, The Catoctin Banner, and The Frederick Arts Council for all of their continued support.