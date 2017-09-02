Mark your calendars for Emmitsburg Volunteer Ambulance Company’s Bingo Bash on Saturday, September 16, 2017. Doors open at 4:00 p.m., with games beginning at 7:00 p.m. Bingo features twenty-two games and three $1,000 jackpots and a meal! View the advertisement on page 12 for more information and on how to get your tickets today.
