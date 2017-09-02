The Town of Emmitsburg and the Emmitsburg Business and Professional Association present Emmitsburg Recovery Awareness Week, September 11-16, 2017. The Emmitsburg Recovery Awareness Week is a week of events and activities that will bring awareness and education to the heroin and opioid problem in our community, and will raise support for those in recovery.

Events include: a kick-off dinner with VIP guest speaker (TBD); film screenings and panel discussion; Narcan training; T-shirt Day; Race Day fundraiser (September 16) for Up & Out Foundation. Join them on Facebook: EmmitsburgRAW.

“The heroin and opioid epidemic has devastated hundreds of families, individuals, and businesses all across our community. We see it in the news nearly every day and it’s easy to think that it’s someone else’s problem. We think that it’s a Frederick or Baltimore issue. It’s not! It’s in our neighborhoods. My neighborhood. Our small town. It’s our community’s problem, and we must work together to solve it. I couldn’t simply stand by and watch, I had to get involved. That’s why I’m passionate about changing our community with this week of recovery awareness. Thank you for helping us make a difference!” said Conrad Weaver, Chairman of the Emmitsburg Recovery Awareness Week & Event Organizer and Emmitsburg Resident.

Contact Conrad Weaver for more information and for sponsorship packets at 301-0606-7794 or email Conrad@conjostudios.com.