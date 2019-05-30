Emmitsburg Lions Club’s Heritage Art Contest

The Emmitsburg Lions Club is once again sponsoring a Heritage Art Contest. The contest is open to school-aged children from the Emmitsburg School area in first through eighth grades. Homeschoolers are encouraged to participate as well.

All artwork should reflect the theme: “What Does My Community Look Like to Me?” Prizes are awarded to winners in each division.

For registration, visit www.Emmitsburgevents.com or email eburgheritagedays@gmail.com.

Poem by Francis Smith

Come to me

in the greening

of the springtime

when all the world is born

fresh and new.

Come to me

when flowers and trees,

veggies and fruits,

and seedlings of all sorts

poke their heads

and twine their roots —

their colors burst anew.

So, come, watch with me,

enjoy the scenes, and

smile your biggest smile!

Come, rest your soul;

it is so worth the while!