Emmitsburg and Thurmont Receive Impact Awards

James Rada, Jr.

Emmitsburg and Thurmont received two of Frederick County’s first Municipalities Impact Awards in September.

The Frederick County Office of Economic Development (OED)recognized local municipalities for their commitment to serve businesses. The project began last year with a municipal survey to gather economic impact data from each of the town’s in the county.

The awards were created to recognize all that municipalities do to increase the number of jobs and businesses in the county, according to a county press release. This is because municipalities are where the majority of county businesses are located. According to the OED, while only 41 percent of Frederick County residents live in a municipality, 62 percent of the businesses are located in one.

“We know that our cities and towns serve a critical role in attracting businesses to our county,” OED Director Helen Propheter. “When businesses look to locate or expand their business, they’re not just looking at what land or vacant property might be available. They also want to be sold on the total package of each town or city. They want to know the quality of the local workforce, what infrastructure projects are being completed to support their business, and what quality of life factors exist such as tourism attractions.”

The Municipalities Impact Awards recognize business attraction, business retention and expansion, infrastructure and large projects, business marketing, and small business and entrepreneurship.

The winners were: City of Brunswick—Small Business and Entrepreneurship; Town of Emmitsburg—Infrastructure and Large Projects; City of Frederick— Business Attraction; Town of Middletown—Business Retention; Town of Mount Airy—Infrastructure and Large Projects; Town of Myersville—Infrastructure and Large Projects; Town of New Market—Business Expansion; Town of Thurmont—Business Marketing; Town of Walkersville—Infrastructure and Large Projects; Town of Woodsboro—Business Retention.